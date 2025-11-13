TPR News Now: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Texas death row inmate still faces obstacles to receive new trial

Texas Hemp Business Council opposes US hemp ban

Whooping cough cases surge across Texas

Alamo Colleges enters partnership to support student parents

SA sees unseasonably warm weather

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny today with a high near 83. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 61.