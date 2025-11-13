TPR News Now: Thursday, November 13, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Texas death row inmate still faces obstacles to receive new trial
- Texas Hemp Business Council opposes US hemp ban
- Whooping cough cases surge across Texas
- Alamo Colleges enters partnership to support student parents
- SA sees unseasonably warm weather
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny today with a high near 83. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 61.
