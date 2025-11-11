TPR News Now: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Jury acquits 3 former SAPD officers in fatal 2023 shooting
- Lawsuit filed against Camp Mystic over July floods
- Death of TX congressional aid ruled a suicide
- Veterans' food and housing requests spike
- Mexico urged to fulfill water delivery obligations under 1944 treaty
- Local group to give away turkeys this Thanksgiving
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 73 and some gusty winds. Clear tonight, with a low around 52.
