TPR News Now: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Jury acquits 3 former SAPD officers in fatal 2023 shooting

Lawsuit filed against Camp Mystic over July floods

Death of TX congressional aid ruled a suicide

Veterans' food and housing requests spike

Mexico urged to fulfill water delivery obligations under 1944 treaty

Local group to give away turkeys this Thanksgiving

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 73 and some gusty winds. Clear tonight, with a low around 52.