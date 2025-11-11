© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published November 11, 2025 at 5:56 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Jury acquits 3 former SAPD officers in fatal 2023 shooting
  • Lawsuit filed against Camp Mystic over July floods
  • Death of TX congressional aid ruled a suicide
  • Veterans' food and housing requests spike
  • Mexico urged to fulfill water delivery obligations under 1944 treaty
  • Local group to give away turkeys this Thanksgiving

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 73 and some gusty winds. Clear tonight, with a low around 52.

