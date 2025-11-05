TPR News Now: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Bexar County voters narrowly approve Spurs, rodeo-related propositions
- Local school district tax-rate elections see tough night at the polls, but most NEISD bonds pass
- Record voter turnout across SA
- Texans OK all 17 constitutional amendments
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 83. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 58.
