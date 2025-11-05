© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published November 5, 2025 at 5:47 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Bexar County voters narrowly approve Spurs, rodeo-related propositions
  • Local school district tax-rate elections see tough night at the polls, but most NEISD bonds pass
  • Record voter turnout across SA
  • Texans OK all 17 constitutional amendments

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 83. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 58.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Marian Navarro
