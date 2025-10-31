TPR News Now: Friday, October 31, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- San Antonians rally in support of keeping rainbow crosswalk
- Today is the last day to vote early ahead of Nov. 4
- San Antonio College concerned over funding for Hispanic-Serving Institutions
- Access to child care in TX worsened in 2024, subsidies currently not as risk
- Spurs make franchise history with 5-0 start
Today's weather in San Antonio: The morning will start off cool in the mid 40s. It will warm up throughout the day for a sunny high of 75.
