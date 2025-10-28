© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published October 28, 2025 at 5:56 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • SA Food Bank preps for additional clients
  • Meals on Wheels across the US struggle amid shutdown
  • SA schools will continue to provide free and reduced-priced meals
  • Mayor Jones weighs in on council ethics complaint
  • Spurs honor Coach Pop; Wemby starts off the season hot

Today's weather in San Antonio: A cold front is expected to begin pushing into the area and arrive to San Antonio by around midday. A sunny and windy today with a high of 89. A low near 53 tonight.

Marian Navarro
