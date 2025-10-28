TPR News Now: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA Food Bank preps for additional clients
- Meals on Wheels across the US struggle amid shutdown
- SA schools will continue to provide free and reduced-priced meals
- Mayor Jones weighs in on council ethics complaint
- Spurs honor Coach Pop; Wemby starts off the season hot
Today's weather in San Antonio: A cold front is expected to begin pushing into the area and arrive to San Antonio by around midday. A sunny and windy today with a high of 89. A low near 53 tonight.
