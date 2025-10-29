TPR News Now: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner preps to make additional meals this year
- SA Food Bank continues to see dramatic surge in need
- Detective gives testimony in Melissa Perez case
- Gusty winds increase wildfire risk throughout the region
- SA now has 3 Michelin star restuarants
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and windy today with a high near 69. A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. tonight. A red flag warning for elevated fire conditions begins at 10 a.m.
