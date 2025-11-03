TPR News Now: Monday, November 3, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Federal appeals court to hear arguments in the Texas Ten Commandments law
- Many Texans see higher premiums in ACA marketplace enrollment
- Election day is tomorrow, VIA to offer free rides to the polls
- Head of FBI San Antonio office fired by Trump admin
- New comedy club opens in downtown SA
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 78. Clear tonight, with a low around 53.
