TPR News Now: Monday, November 3, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published November 3, 2025 at 5:47 AM CST
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Federal appeals court to hear arguments in the Texas Ten Commandments law
  • Many Texans see higher premiums in ACA marketplace enrollment
  • Election day is tomorrow, VIA to offer free rides to the polls
  • Head of FBI San Antonio office fired by Trump admin
  • New comedy club opens in downtown SA

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 78. Clear tonight, with a low around 53.

