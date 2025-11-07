TPR News Now: Friday, November 7, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Study calls deadly June flooding in SA a 25-year flood

SAWS defends handling of controversial wastewater treatment plant

San Antonio International Airport not targeted in flight reductions

Local restaurant industry cheers passage of Props A&B

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 90 today and some gusty winds. Clear tonight, with a low around 60. Highs and lows will drop significantly starting on Sunday.