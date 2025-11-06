TPR News Now: Thursday, November 6, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- City leaders, Spurs discuss Props A&B victories
- Judson ISD faces budget cuts after failed tax-rate election
- Federal court hears arguments in Ten Commandments case
- Hundreds of San Antonians line up during food distribution event
- Get ready for rollercoaster weather in SA
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 84. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 60.
