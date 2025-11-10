© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, November 10, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published November 10, 2025 at 6:24 AM CST
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Gov. Abbott announces reelection campaign
  • Closing arguments begin today in officer-related shooting
  • CPS Energy talks possible rate hike
  • $1M donation aims to bring Turning Point USA chapters to TX schools
  • Judge orders deportation of Nicaraguan human rights activist

Today's weather in San Antonio: The morning will start off cold but will gradually warm for a sunny high of 63. Clear tonight, with a low around 40.

Marian Navarro
