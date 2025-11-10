TPR News Now: Monday, November 10, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Gov. Abbott announces reelection campaign
- Closing arguments begin today in officer-related shooting
- CPS Energy talks possible rate hike
- $1M donation aims to bring Turning Point USA chapters to TX schools
- Judge orders deportation of Nicaraguan human rights activist
Today's weather in San Antonio: The morning will start off cold but will gradually warm for a sunny high of 63. Clear tonight, with a low around 40.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.