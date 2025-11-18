TPR News Now: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Over 140 people in SA taken into ICE custody, community members protest
- Ousted Alamo Trust executive director sues to win her job back
- FEMA appeal clinic held in Kerrville today
- NEISD superintendent announces retirement
- Texas AG faces speed bump in lawsuit against maker of Tylenol
Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a slight chance of drizzle in the early morning, otherwise it's going to be cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 84. 10% rain chances resume after midnight.
