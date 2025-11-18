TPR News Now: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Over 140 people in SA taken into ICE custody, community members protest

Ousted Alamo Trust executive director sues to win her job back

FEMA appeal clinic held in Kerrville today

NEISD superintendent announces retirement

Texas AG faces speed bump in lawsuit against maker of Tylenol

Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a slight chance of drizzle in the early morning, otherwise it's going to be cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 84. 10% rain chances resume after midnight.