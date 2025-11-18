© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published November 18, 2025 at 5:56 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Over 140 people in SA taken into ICE custody, community members protest
  • Ousted Alamo Trust executive director sues to win her job back
  • FEMA appeal clinic held in Kerrville today
  • NEISD superintendent announces retirement
  • Texas AG faces speed bump in lawsuit against maker of Tylenol

Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a slight chance of drizzle in the early morning, otherwise it's going to be cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 84. 10% rain chances resume after midnight.

