TPR News Now: Monday, November 17, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Former SA mayor officially announces run for Bexar County judge
- San Antonio police union considers no confidence vote against chief
- Number of TX students who leave school without graduating reaches all-time low
- AG Ken Paxton sues state-funded work-study programs
- Central TX, SA to see some rain this week
Today's weather in San Antonio: There could be some areas of fog in the early morning, otherwise it will gradually clear for a mostly sunny high of 86. A slight chance of some drizzle tonight.
