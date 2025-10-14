© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

By Norma Martinez
Published October 14, 2025 at 5:26 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • SA mayor urges action now to avoid a budget shortfall in 2027
  • Texas State Univ. again fires a professor it originally terminated last month
  • Maintenance projects on the Nov. 4 ballot for North East ISD voters
  • Camp owners along the Guadalupe River fear closing for failing to meet new state regulations
  • Bexar County commissioners meet today to discuss affordable housing downtown

Today's weather in San Antonio: A sunny day with calm breezes and a high around 91. Clear tonight, low 65.

Norma Martinez
