TPR News Now: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA mayor urges action now to avoid a budget shortfall in 2027
- Texas State Univ. again fires a professor it originally terminated last month
- Maintenance projects on the Nov. 4 ballot for North East ISD voters
- Camp owners along the Guadalupe River fear closing for failing to meet new state regulations
- Bexar County commissioners meet today to discuss affordable housing downtown
Today's weather in San Antonio: A sunny day with calm breezes and a high around 91. Clear tonight, low 65.
