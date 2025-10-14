TPR News Now: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA mayor urges action now to avoid a budget shortfall in 2027

Texas State Univ. again fires a professor it originally terminated last month

Maintenance projects on the Nov. 4 ballot for North East ISD voters

Camp owners along the Guadalupe River fear closing for failing to meet new state regulations

Bexar County commissioners meet today to discuss affordable housing downtown



Today's weather in San Antonio: A sunny day with calm breezes and a high around 91. Clear tonight, low 65.