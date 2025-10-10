TPR News Now: Friday, October 10, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- No plans to remove rainbow crosswalk in SA for now
- SA receives $5M grant to hhelp move the Defense Health Agency to Fort Sam Houston
- Rep. Chip Roy leads in Texas AG race
- New Braunfels Pride Festival relocates amid controversy
- Ribbon-cutting at Legacy Elementary in Uvalde set for today
- Consumer spending in SA slowed in August
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be mostly sunny with a high near 92. Highs will stay in the low 90s through the weekend and into early next week.
