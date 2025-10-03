TPR News Now: Friday, October 3, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- National Parks Conservation Association reacts to government shutdown
- COPS/METRO rallies against Prop B
- Mayor Jones reflects on first 100 days in office
- Council approves new plan for the area around SA airport
- A second fox has tested positive for rabies in north Bexar County
- New 1604-I-10 flyover ramp to open this weekend
Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon, otherwise it's going to be sunny with a high near 93. Highs will stay in the low 90s this weekend and into early next week. Today is the fifth consecutive Ozone Action Day for the area.
