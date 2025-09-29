TPR News Now: Monday, September 29, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Suspect arrested in Kickapoo casino shooting that kills two, injures five
- Constitutionality of Texas' new congressional maps face major test this week
- Pediatrician weighs in on Tylenol-autism claims
- San Antonio Spurs begin training camp
- Two SA Starbucks to close amid company restructuring
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be parly sunny with a high near 90 — the coolest high forecasted all week. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 69. Today is an Ozone Action Day for the area.
