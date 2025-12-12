TPR News Now: Friday, December 12, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Police union stops no-confidence vote against Chief William McManus
- Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission takes public comments on hemp rules
- $15M veterinary hospital coming to SA's westside
- Local brewery fires large number of employees
- Bexar County Urban Farm formally opens
Today's weather in San Antonio: Areas of dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 72. Increasing clouds tonight with a low around 59.
