TPR News Now: Monday, December 15, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett leads new poll in Senate Democratic primary
- SA City Council to vote this week on moving municipal elections
- Today is the deadline to enroll in ACA marketplace for Jan. 1 coverage
- Father of superstar Selena Quintanilla dies at 86
- Spurs punch their ticket to NBA Cup final
Today's weather in San Antonio: Parly sunny with a high near 55. Increasing clouds tonight for a low around 44.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.