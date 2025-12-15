© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, December 15, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:50 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett leads new poll in Senate Democratic primary
  • SA City Council to vote this week on moving municipal elections
  • Today is the deadline to enroll in ACA marketplace for Jan. 1 coverage
  • Father of superstar Selena Quintanilla dies at 86
  • Spurs punch their ticket to NBA Cup final

Today's weather in San Antonio: Parly sunny with a high near 55. Increasing clouds tonight for a low around 44.

Marian Navarro
