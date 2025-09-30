TPR News Now: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Texas suspends CDLs to certain people without legal status
- Computer glitches causing voter registration backlog now fixed
- 5-year extension contract awarded to Meals on Wheels San Antonio
- Former Mexican official apologizes for 2023 detention center fire
- MLK Commission granted $200K for annual march
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be sunny with a high near 93 and some light breezes. A high-pressure system is trapping polluted air over the city. Today is another Ozone Action Day for the area.
