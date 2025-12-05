© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, December 5, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published December 5, 2025 at 6:06 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • U.S. Supreme Court allows redistricted TX maps to take effect; Lawmakers react
  • Kerrville PD to release 911 calls from July 4 flooding
  • City Council OKs new police substation on SA's South Side
  • San Antonio Marathon races kick off tonight with 5K

Today's weather in San Antonio: A slight chance to see some showers before noon. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high near 56 and a low around 47 later on tonight.

Marian Navarro
