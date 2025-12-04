TPR News Now: Thursday, December 4, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Rep. Henry Cuellar responds to Trump pardon
- New laws go into effect in Texas today, including anti-abortion law and so-called "bathroom bill"
- FDA announces recall of shredded cheese sold at H-E-B, Walmart
- SA city council committee OKs pilot to lower speed limit
- New policy proposal aims to protect seniors from scams
Today's weather in San Antonio: A chance to see some showers before noon, othwerwise it will be cloudy with temperatures falling to around 51 by 5 p.m.
