TPR News Now: Thursday, December 4, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published December 4, 2025 at 5:50 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Rep. Henry Cuellar responds to Trump pardon
  • New laws go into effect in Texas today, including anti-abortion law and so-called "bathroom bill"
  • FDA announces recall of shredded cheese sold at H-E-B, Walmart
  • SA city council committee OKs pilot to lower speed limit
  • New policy proposal aims to protect seniors from scams

Today's weather in San Antonio: A chance to see some showers before noon, othwerwise it will be cloudy with temperatures falling to around 51 by 5 p.m.

Marian Navarro
