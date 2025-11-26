TPR News Now: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Pride San Antonio urges the city to help save rainbow crosswalk
- Hundreds of books, texts on initial Texas required reading list
- FBI San Antonio releases arrest details of North Side raid
- Metro Health gives tips to keep food borne illnesses at bay this Thanksgiving
- SA Airport sees busy holiday rush
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be sunny and cool with a high near 67. Mostly clear tonight for a low around 67.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.