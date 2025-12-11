TPR News Now: Thursday, December 11, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Personnel stationed at Fort Sam's Army North/South will relocate to North Carolina
- Council debates municipal election move
- Judson ISD must cut $30M to regain financial footing
- SA Phil's music director hopeful following Scottish Rite drama
- TxDOT pauses major construction for holiday shopping
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 68. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 49.
