© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, December 11, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:54 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Personnel stationed at Fort Sam's Army North/South will relocate to North Carolina
  • Council debates municipal election move
  • Judson ISD must cut $30M to regain financial footing
  • SA Phil's music director hopeful following Scottish Rite drama
  • TxDOT pauses major construction for holiday shopping

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 68. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 49.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro