TPR News Now: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Personnel stationed at Fort Sam's Army North/South will relocate to North Carolina

Council debates municipal election move

Judson ISD must cut $30M to regain financial footing

SA Phil's music director hopeful following Scottish Rite drama

TxDOT pauses major construction for holiday shopping

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 68. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 49.