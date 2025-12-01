TPR News Now: Monday, December 1, 2025
This morning's headlines:
- Judson ISD considers mid-year layoffs amid budget deficit
- Infectious disease specialist weighs in on recent bird flu death
- Republican Party of Texas sues to close open political primary system
- Krampus Parade returns to Southtown this week
- Tourist numbers and convention business grow in SA
Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a chance of some showers before noon; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with a high near 54. A low near 39 later on tonight.
