TPR News Now: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published December 2, 2025 at 5:49 AM CST
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Texas physician reacts to new anti-abortion law
  • State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer will not run for Bexar County District Attorney
  • CPS Energy expects warm and dry winter season
  • More than 18K expected for inaugural SA Marathon
  • Mariachi Extravaganza kicks off this week

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and cool with a high near 59. Partly cloudy tonight with a low around 42.

