TPR News Now: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Texas physician reacts to new anti-abortion law
- State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer will not run for Bexar County District Attorney
- CPS Energy expects warm and dry winter season
- More than 18K expected for inaugural SA Marathon
- Mariachi Extravaganza kicks off this week
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and cool with a high near 59. Partly cloudy tonight with a low around 42.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.