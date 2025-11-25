TPR News Now: Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- There are still unanswered questions in North Side SA federal raid
- Texas AG Ken Paxton sues a second state agency over religious freedom
- Infectious disease doctor warns of a 'bumpy' flu season
- Bexar County Elections receive $4M in federal funds
- Preparations underway for Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
Today's weather in San Antonio: The morning will start off cool and gradually become sunny and warm for a high near 82. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 51.
