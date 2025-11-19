TPR News Now: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- State of Texas appeals ruling that blocks new congressional maps
- Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at Texas Association Of Business Summit in SA
- $11 million animal control facility coming to Southwest Bexar County
- Southwest ISD to close elementary school
- Flood watch issued for Bexar and surrounding counties
Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a slight chance of showers, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy for a high near 85. Rain chances will increase going into tonight.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.