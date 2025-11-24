TPR News Now: Monday, November 24, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Mayor Jones questions North Side federal raid
- SCOTUS ruling allows use of new Texas congressional map
- Rio Grande faces severe water crisis
- Watch out for scam calls in SA
- Costs for a Thanksgiving feast are down this year
Today's weather in San Antonio: Showers and thunderstorms may be possible after noon. Otherwise the day will start off cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 76.
