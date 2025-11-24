© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, November 24, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published November 24, 2025 at 5:49 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Mayor Jones questions North Side federal raid
  • SCOTUS ruling allows use of new Texas congressional map
  • Rio Grande faces severe water crisis
  • Watch out for scam calls in SA
  • Costs for a Thanksgiving feast are down this year

Today's weather in San Antonio: Showers and thunderstorms may be possible after noon. Otherwise the day will start off cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 76.

