TPR News Now: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Political scientist weighs in on U.S. Senate race in Texas

Bexar County supports municipal election move, enacts fireworks restrictions

48th annual Breast Cancer Symposium in SA this week

4M pounds of produce donated to the San Antonio Food Bank

Cedar fever season arrives in San Antonio

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and breezy with a high near 74. Clear tonight with a low around 43.