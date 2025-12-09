TPR News Now: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- City leaders push to move municipal elections from May to November
- Mayor Jones weighs in on local impact of Texas "bathroom bill"
- Food Bank delivers 30K pounds of food delivered to seniors
- Students can now receive free VIA bus passes
- Downtown construction near Market Square continues
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 67 and some slight winds. Clear tonight with a low around 46.
