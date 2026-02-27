TPR News Now: Friday, February 27, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA Council votes this morning on potential censure of Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

Medical professionals urge DHS to release immigrant children in detention

Area nonprofits could receive Narcan kits

Board members of Pride SA will appoint new leadership

SA Stock Show & Rodeo heads into its final weekend

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 85. Some patchy fog tonight with a low near 60.