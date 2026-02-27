TPR News Now: Friday, February 27, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA Council votes this morning on potential censure of Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
- Medical professionals urge DHS to release immigrant children in detention
- Area nonprofits could receive Narcan kits
- Board members of Pride SA will appoint new leadership
- SA Stock Show & Rodeo heads into its final weekend
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 85. Some patchy fog tonight with a low near 60.
