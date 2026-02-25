© 2026 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published February 25, 2026 at 6:01 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Judson ISD will close three elementary schools this fall
  • VIA will not consider a fare-free bus program
  • Texas could incorporate Bible passages in public schools
  • Local Democrats react to President Trump's State of the Union

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 88 and some gusty breezes. Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

