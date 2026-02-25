TPR News Now: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Judson ISD will close three elementary schools this fall

VIA will not consider a fare-free bus program

Texas could incorporate Bible passages in public schools

Local Democrats react to President Trump's State of the Union

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 88 and some gusty breezes. Mostly clear, with a low around 58.