TPR News Now: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Judson ISD will close three elementary schools this fall
- VIA will not consider a fare-free bus program
- Texas could incorporate Bible passages in public schools
- Local Democrats react to President Trump's State of the Union
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 88 and some gusty breezes. Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
