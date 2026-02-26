TPR News Now: Thursday, February 26, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Grand jury declines to indict immigration agent tied in the fatal shooting of SA man
- Councilman weighs in on proposal for fare-free bus rides
- Governing board of Pride San Antonio steps down
- Advocates discuss efforts to improve the future of local children
- Bexar County hosts Second Chance job fair next month
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 91 and some gusty winds. Mostly clear tonight for a low near 61.
