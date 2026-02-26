TPR News Now: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Grand jury declines to indict immigration agent tied in the fatal shooting of SA man

Councilman weighs in on proposal for fare-free bus rides

Governing board of Pride San Antonio steps down

Advocates discuss efforts to improve the future of local children

Bexar County hosts Second Chance job fair next month

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 91 and some gusty winds. Mostly clear tonight for a low near 61.