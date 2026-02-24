TPR News Now: Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Republicans call for Rep. Tony Gonzales to resign
- SA City Council to vote this Friday on censure of Mayor Jones
- Mayor Jones weighs in on free local bus fares
- Judson ISD votes tonight on closure of three elementary schools
- Witness in shooting by immigration agents gives his account before his death
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 74 and breezy winds. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 53.
