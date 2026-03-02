TPR News Now: Monday, March 2, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- FBI San Antonio Office joins Austin shooting investigation
- Texas leaders react to U.S. strikes on Iran
- SA Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured by councilmembers
- Over 183K ballots casts during early voting, election day is tomorrow
- Toyota previews new rear axle plant
Today's weather in San Antonio: Cloudy through mid morning, then it'll gradually clear for a high near 83. Clouds tonight with a low around 63.
