TPR News Now: Monday, December 8, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Tonight is the deadline for candidates to file to run in the Texas March primaries
- President Trump accuses South TX Congressman Henry Cuellar of disloyalty after presidential pardon
- Mayor Jones makes case to move municipal elections from March to November
- New poll finds Texans support changes to the STAAR standardized tests
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny, a little breezy, high 64. Colder tonight, calmer winds, low 68.
