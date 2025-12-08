© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, December 8, 2025

By Norma Martinez
Published December 8, 2025 at 6:04 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Tonight is the deadline for candidates to file to run in the Texas March primaries
  • President Trump accuses South TX Congressman Henry Cuellar of disloyalty after presidential pardon
  • Mayor Jones makes case to move municipal elections from March to November
  • New poll finds Texans support changes to the STAAR standardized tests

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny, a little breezy, high 64. Colder tonight, calmer winds, low 68.

Norma Martinez
