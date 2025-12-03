TPR News Now: Wednesday December 3, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- New class action lawsuit challenges Texas' Ten Commandments law
- Domestic violence levels in SA remain consistent
- Camp Mystic to implement new safety upgrades after July 4 flooding
- San Antonio Philharmonic's season continues at the Scottish Rite
- Mayor Jones leads foreign trip to Mexico
- Watch out for road closures this marathon weekend
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy with a high near 65. There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms later on tonight.
