TPR News Now: Friday, November 21, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA congressmen demand answers on North Side ICE raid
- Why a quorum break worked for Democrats in the fight against redistricting
- Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas faces legal challenge
- $15M reallocated to fund park improvements
- Students gather today for Mexican American Studies conference
Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Otherwise it will be sunny, with a high near 80. Rain chances will return tomorrow night.
