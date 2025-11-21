© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, November 21, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published November 21, 2025 at 5:57 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • SA congressmen demand answers on North Side ICE raid
  • Why a quorum break worked for Democrats in the fight against redistricting
  • Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas faces legal challenge
  • $15M reallocated to fund park improvements
  • Students gather today for Mexican American Studies conference

Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Otherwise it will be sunny, with a high near 80. Rain chances will return tomorrow night.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Marian Navarro
