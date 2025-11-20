TPR News Now: Thursday, November 20, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Only two criminal charges filed so far in connection to operation on SA's North Side
- Horse owners warned about equine virus outbreak, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo cancels Uvalde qualifier
- SA councilmember pushes for review about impact of data centers
- Local food bank asks for turkey donations
Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a 30-40% chance to see some showers this afternoon, otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 82. Rain chances increase going into tonight. A flood watch remain in effect for portions of South Central Texas, including Bexar County.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.