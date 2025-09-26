TPR News Now: Friday, September 26, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Camp Mystic parents call camp's partial reopening "unthinkable"

Public meeting to cover upcoming venue tax election in Bexar County

TX Republicans expected to spend million to hold Hispanic voters

Some Americans could see health insurance costs rise

The state offers disaster advice for people with disabilities



Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be sunny and hot with a high near 91. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s through the weekend and into early next week.