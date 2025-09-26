TPR News Now: Friday, September 26, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Camp Mystic parents call camp's partial reopening "unthinkable"
- Public meeting to cover upcoming venue tax election in Bexar County
- TX Republicans expected to spend million to hold Hispanic voters
- Some Americans could see health insurance costs rise
- The state offers disaster advice for people with disabilities
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be sunny and hot with a high near 91. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s through the weekend and into early next week.
