TPR News Now: Friday, September 19, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- City council approves $4B 2026 budget
- More families join lawsuit related to July 4th Guadalupe River flooding
- President of Texas A&M University resigns
- Gov. Abbott signs new law on abortion pills
- Hotel Havana along the River Walk to close next month
- Get your flu shot at a free drive thru event this weekend
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be another sunny and warm day with a high near 94. Highs will stay in the mid 90s this weekend, with a slight chance of showers forecasted early next week.
