TPR News Now: Friday, September 19, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



City council approves $4B 2026 budget

More families join lawsuit related to July 4th Guadalupe River flooding

President of Texas A&M University resigns

Gov. Abbott signs new law on abortion pills

Hotel Havana along the River Walk to close next month

Get your flu shot at a free drive thru event this weekend

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be another sunny and warm day with a high near 94. Highs will stay in the mid 90s this weekend, with a slight chance of showers forecasted early next week.