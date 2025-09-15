TPR News Now: Monday, September 15, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



TEA to investigate teachers over "inappropriate" Charlie Kirk content

State legislature forms college free speech committees

Former SA mayor faces Ethics Review Board over a signed Wemby jersey

Rodeo seeks feedback on Freeman Coliseum expansions plans

Bill Miller BBQ closes downtown flagship location

Free Old Town Trolley Tour rides for Bexar County residents

Today's weather in San Antonio: You'll see increasing clouds with a high near 93 and some light winds. Mostly clear and cool tonight with a low of 71.