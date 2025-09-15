© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, September 15, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published September 15, 2025 at 5:42 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • TEA to investigate teachers over "inappropriate" Charlie Kirk content
  • State legislature forms college free speech committees
  • Former SA mayor faces Ethics Review Board over a signed Wemby jersey
  • Rodeo seeks feedback on Freeman Coliseum expansions plans
  • Bill Miller BBQ closes downtown flagship location
  • Free Old Town Trolley Tour rides for Bexar County residents

Today's weather in San Antonio: You'll see increasing clouds with a high near 93 and some light winds. Mostly clear and cool tonight with a low of 71.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now TPRTop Stories
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro