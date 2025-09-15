TPR News Now: Monday, September 15, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- TEA to investigate teachers over "inappropriate" Charlie Kirk content
- State legislature forms college free speech committees
- Former SA mayor faces Ethics Review Board over a signed Wemby jersey
- Rodeo seeks feedback on Freeman Coliseum expansions plans
- Bill Miller BBQ closes downtown flagship location
- Free Old Town Trolley Tour rides for Bexar County residents
Today's weather in San Antonio: You'll see increasing clouds with a high near 93 and some light winds. Mostly clear and cool tonight with a low of 71.
