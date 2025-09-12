© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, September 12, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published September 12, 2025 at 5:41 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • SA councilwoman censured over DWI arrest
  • New fines coming for abandoning animals
  • Texas Supreme Court considers lawsuit over the title of "doctor"
  • Joint SA operation recovers dozens of missing children
  • Social media threat cancels Luling-Burbank football game
  • The push to relieve civilian medical debt at BAMC

Today's weather in San Antonio: Another sunny day with a high near 96 and some gusty winds. Highs will stay in the mid 90s this weekend and into early next week.

