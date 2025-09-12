TPR News Now: Friday, September 12, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA councilwoman censured over DWI arrest
- New fines coming for abandoning animals
- Texas Supreme Court considers lawsuit over the title of "doctor"
- Joint SA operation recovers dozens of missing children
- Social media threat cancels Luling-Burbank football game
- The push to relieve civilian medical debt at BAMC
Today's weather in San Antonio: Another sunny day with a high near 96 and some gusty winds. Highs will stay in the mid 90s this weekend and into early next week.
