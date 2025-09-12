TPR News Now: Friday, September 12, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA councilwoman censured over DWI arrest

New fines coming for abandoning animals

Texas Supreme Court considers lawsuit over the title of "doctor"

Joint SA operation recovers dozens of missing children

Social media threat cancels Luling-Burbank football game

The push to relieve civilian medical debt at BAMC

Today's weather in San Antonio: Another sunny day with a high near 96 and some gusty winds. Highs will stay in the mid 90s this weekend and into early next week.