TPR News Now: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Government shutdown could affect TX redistricting trial
- NEISD's cell phone policy under review
- Bexar County judge hosts info meeting on Nov. 4 venue tax election
- Former army barracks turned into affordable housing
- H-E-B names first female president
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be sunny with a high near 95 and calm winds. Today is the third consecutive Ozone Action Day for the area.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.