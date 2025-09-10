TPR News Now: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- ACLU attorney blasts new abortion pill law
- Bexar County approves budget, OKs purchase of ballot printers
- SA's Solid Waste Department cracks down on illegal dumping
- One of two FEMA disaster centers in Kerr County shuts down tomorrow
- Get your flu shot at no cost at drive-thru events starting this weekend
- Tejano musician Ram Herrera announces cancer diagnosis
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be another sunny and hot day with a high near 95 and calm winds. Mostly clear tonight, for a low near 69. Today is an ozone action day — high levels of ozone pollution are possible.
