TPR News Now: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- State Rep. James Talarico gears up to announce U.S. Senate run
- Edgewood ISD sanctions their youngest trustee again
- Experts discuss new school vaccine exemptions
- NY AG to intervene in Texas abortion pill lawsuit
- SA congressman makes push to highlight Texas musicians
- SAWS offers $500 to create water-saving landscapes
Today's weather in San Antonio: Forecast calls for another sunny and hot day, with a high near 93. Mostly clear and cool tonight, with a low around 67. Highs will increase to the mid and upper 90s for the remainder of the week.
