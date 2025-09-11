TPR News Now: Thursday, September 11, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Gov. Abbott puts age restrictions on THC products
- No criminal charges pursued over 2022 migrant flight from SA to Martha's Vineyard
- Bexar County alternative sentencing program sees results
- Poll finds 41% of TX voters disapprove of new congressional maps
- Kerrville sees spike in illegal dumping near flood debris piles
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be sunny with a high of 96 and some light winds in the afternoon. Today is another ozone action day — high levels of ozone pollution are possible.
