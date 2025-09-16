TPR News Now: Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Former SA Mayor Nirenberg found to have violated city ethics rules
- 18 SAISD schools placed on a watch list for targeted TEA intervention
- SA colleges and universities lose key source of federal funding
- Several TX teachers are let go after online comments about Charlie Kirk
- Hemisfair opens its first public basketball court in Tower Park
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny, high 93, with light breezes. Partly cloudy tonight, low of 71.
