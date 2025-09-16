© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

By Norma Martinez
Published September 16, 2025 at 5:33 AM CDT
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Former SA Mayor Nirenberg found to have violated city ethics rules
  • 18 SAISD schools placed on a watch list for targeted TEA intervention
  • SA colleges and universities lose key source of federal funding
  • Several TX teachers are let go after online comments about Charlie Kirk
  • Hemisfair opens its first public basketball court in Tower Park

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny, high 93, with light breezes. Partly cloudy tonight, low of 71.

Norma Martinez
