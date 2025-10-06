TPR News Now: Monday, October 6, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- July 4 flood victims's family sues RV park
- Today's the deadline to register to vote in Nov. 4 election
- Bexar County assistant DA to argue in front of U.S. Supreme Court
- Murder trial over 2023 SAPD shooting begins this week
- Newly formed San Antonio for Palestine Coalition rallies at City Hall
- Boeing makes $100K donation to San Antonio College
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be mostly sunny with a high near 92. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low around 71. Highs will stay in the low 90s throughout the week.
