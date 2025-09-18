TPR News Now: Thursday, September 18, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA City Council votes on $4B budget today
- Texas Rangers investigate death of TX congressional staffer
- Expert discusses growing cyber attacks
- Concerning social media post cancels football game in Uvalde
- Trinity University Press to shut down in 2026
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be another mostly sunny day with a high near 95. Partly cloudy tonight with a low around 72.
