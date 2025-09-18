© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
TPR News Now: Thursday, September 18, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published September 18, 2025 at 5:37 AM CDT
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • SA City Council votes on $4B budget today
  • Texas Rangers investigate death of TX congressional staffer
  • Expert discusses growing cyber attacks
  • Concerning social media post cancels football game in Uvalde
  • Trinity University Press to shut down in 2026

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be another mostly sunny day with a high near 95. Partly cloudy tonight with a low around 72.

